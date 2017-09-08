‘Stick’ Michael, architect of 1990s Yankees dynasty, dead at 79

Gene Michael, the slick-fielding shortstop nicknamed Stick who went on to manage the New York Yankees and then as an executive built a power that won four World Series in five years, died Thursday. He was 79.

Michael had a heart attack and died at his home in Oldsmar, Florida, his wife, Joette, said.

At 189 cm and about 82 kg in his playing days, Michael hit just .229 with 15 home runs in 10 big league seasons, seven with the Yankees from 1968-74 in one of the worst eras in team history. He was known for pulling off the hidden ball trick, which he was said to have done five times.

He made a far bigger impact during two terms as manager, two as general manager and then an adviser relied on by Brian Cashman, the team’s GM since 1998. He also managed the Chicago Cubs for two seasons.

“A baseball man to his core,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Stick was vital to the franchise’s renaissance in the ’90s, balancing his incredible scouting intuition with analytical thinking that is prevalent throughout the game today.”

A Yankees lifer, Michael maintained durability during George Steinbrenner’s decades of tumult. During his second term as general manager, Michael put together the core of a roster that won World Series titles in 1996 and from 1998-2000.

“He was able to project so well what players would become, and he did it through sitting and watching with his eyes.” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He just had a great feel for the game.”

After watching the Yankees fall short in the 1980s with high-priced free agents, Michael preached patience with youth and nurtured Derek Jeter, Bernie Williams and other prospects. He installed an organization philosophy of patience at the plate to run up pitch counts.

“Gene Michael was not only largely responsible for the success of the Yankees organization, but also for my development as a player,” Jeter said in a statement.

Michael gave Buck Showalter his first major league managing job. Showalter, now Baltimore’s manager, called Michael “blatantly honest” and the “best baseball guy that I ever saw.”

Showalter also said Michael “never missed on an infielder.”

“Jeter had made like 40-some errors, but he tells me this guy is going to be an All-Star shortstop. He said he’s got a little footwork issue,” Showalter recalled. “How do you project those things and stand by them?”

Michael also acquired key veterans who contributed to the 1996 title, including Paul O’Neill, Jimmy Key, Wade Boggs and David Cone. He promoted a young staffer to assistant general manager. Cashman went on to become general manager for two decades.

“He was both a friend and mentor to me,” Cashman said in a statement. “And I relied upon his advice and guidance throughout my career.”

Michael quit as general manager after the 1995 season and became a key adviser.

Michael signed with Pittsburgh before the 1959 season out of Kent State. He made his big league debut in July 1966, and then was traded after the season with third baseman Bob Bailey to the Dodgers for Maury Wills, a five-time All-Star shortstop.

After one season in Los Angeles, he was purchased by the Yankees. He arrived for Mickey Mantle’s final season and got to pitch three shutout innings against the California Angels in a lopsided loss that ended an August doubleheader. He was released in 1975, the year before the Yankees made it back to the World Series led by Thurman Munson.