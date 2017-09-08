Thomas, Cavs don’t reveal much about star’s hip injury

Isaiah Thomas beamed as he held up his new No. 3 Cavs jersey for the first time.

There’s no telling when he’ll wear it in a game.

Stunned by Boston’s decision to trade him to Cleveland as part of a package for Kyrie Irving, Thomas chose not to share much information Thursday about a hip injury that ended his inspirational playoff run last season and will sideline him for the start of this season — and probably a lot longer.

At his introductory news conference, Thomas quickly deferred specific questions about his hip to new Cavaliers GM Koby Altman, who said the team has a rehab plan in place for the All-Star point guard.

“We’re not going to rush it at all,” said Altman, who quickly grew tired of questions about Thomas’ health. “The goal is to bring him back at some point this year and be healthy and compete and get back to (top condition). That’s our goal and our responsibility to him. We’re not going to comment on the injury and we’re not going to comment on a timetable.”

“It definitely caught me off guard, but it also woke me up,” Thomas said about the deal, which was delayed because the Cavs had concerns about the severity of his injury. “It made me realize that this is a business and anybody other than probably LeBron James or Kevin Durant or those type of guys can be traded.”