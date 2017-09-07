Ichiro surpasses Oh’s total bases career mark

Ichiro Suzuki went one better than Japan’s all-time home run king Sadaharu Oh on Wednesday when he reached 5,863 total bases in NPB and MLB combined in the Miami Marlins’ 8-1 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Ichiro had a pinch-hit single in the fifth inning off Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez (14-6) at Marlins Park, giving him 3,974 total bases in the big leagues. He had 1,889 in nine years through 2000 with the Orix BlueWave before moving on to the majors.

“His record is special because he holds a special place in my heart,” Ichiro said of Oh, who managed the national team of which he was a member at the inaugural World Baseball Classic in 2006, won by Japan.

“Anytime my record is compared with his or something about me is compared with him, I get this feeling inside that I can never do anything wrong” that could damage his good name, the 43-year-old outfielder said.

Oh notched an NPB-record 5,862 total bases during his 22 years with the Yomiuri Giants.

Gonzalez, off whom Ichiro got his 2,000th hit in the majors in 2009, and three Nationals relievers held the Marlins scoreless over eight innings, and the home team’s only run was scored on a Miguel Rojas RBI groundout in the bottom of the ninth.

Miami starter Dillon Peters (0-1) gave up three runs on six hits and two walks in five innings to take the loss, and reliever Junichi Tazawa worked two innings from the seventh, but he surrendered a solo shot to Michael Taylor that widened the gap to 7-0 in the eighth.

Indians 5, White Sox 1

In Chicago, Carlos Carrasco allowed three hits in a complete game, giving the Indians their 14th straight win.

Cleveland equaled its longest winning streak in its 116 seasons in the American League and also won its 10th straight road game as the right-hander lost his shutout with two outs in the ninth inning when Adam Engel homered.

Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 1

In Los Angeles, pinch hitter Adam Rosales doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and Arizona overcame a rare deficit to beat the Dodgers for its franchise-record 13th straight win.

The Diamondbacks swept the NL West-leading Dodgers for the second consecutive week for the first time since September 2005 to keep a comfortable lead in the wild-card race.

Los Angeles starter Kenta Maeda gave up one run and four hits in five innings in a no-decision. He struck out eight and walked one.

Giants 11, Rockies 3

In Denver, Joe Panik completed a torrid series with five more hits and Johnny Cueto threw five effective innings for San Francisco, which snapped a 10-game skid against the Rockies at Coors Field.

Panik wore out Rockies pitching by going 12 of 15 — setting a Giants record for most hits in a three-game series.

Cubs 1, Pirates 0

In Pittsburgh, Alex Avila knocked an RBI triple in the ninth inning, capping a duel between Jose Quintana and Gerrit Cole.

Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 1

In Boston, Doug Fister gave up one run over seven innings and Jackie Bradley Jr. slugged a two-run homer and drove in three runs for the Red Sox.

Twins 10, Rays 6

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Eduardo Escobar had three hits and three RBIs, Brian Dozier and Ehire Adrianza both homered and Minnesota beat Tampa Bay.

Rangers 12, Braves 8 (1st)

Braves 5, Rangers 4 (2nd)

In Atlanta, Freddie Freeman stroked a two-run double during the Braves’ five-run second inning against Cole Hamels as the hosts held off a rally to beat Texas and split a doubleheader.

Nomar Mazara had a two-run homer in the nightcap for the Rangers, who won the first game behind four hits from Elvis Andrus.

Julio Teheran (10-11) earned his second straight home win, allowing three runs, five walks and five hits in five innings in Game 2.

Royals 13, Tigers 2

In Detroit, Salvador Perez homered twice as Kansas City broke open a close game to rout the Tigers.

Athletics 3, Angels 1

In Oakland, Sean Manaea threw six-plus innings of shutout ball and Khris Davis homered as the Athletics snapped a season-high eight-game losing streak.

Mets 6, Phillies 3 (6)

In New York, Robert Gsellman pitched well in a winning return from the minors and Travis d’Arnaud homered for the Mets in a rain-shortened game.

For New York, Norichika Aoki went 1-for-3, stretching his hitting streak to nine games.

Reds 7, Brewers 1

In Cincinnati, rookie Luis Castillo struck out 10 in his final start of the season, Zack Cozart and Jose Peraza homered and the last-place Reds completed a three-game sweep of Milwaukee.

Cardinals 3, Padres 1

In San Diego, Stephen Piscotty smacked a two-run homer, rookie Jack Flaherty threw five innings of one-run ball and streaking St. Louis downed the hosts.

Astros 5, Mariners 3

In Seattle, newly acquired Cameron Maybin delivered a two-run homer in the ninth to lift Houston past the Mariners.

Yankees at Orioles — ppd.