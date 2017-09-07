Ishida to face WBA super flyweight champ Yafai

Sho Ishida will fight his first world title bout next month against World Boxing Association super flyweight champion Khalid Yafai, Yafai’s promoter said Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Ishida, the division’s top-ranked challenger, will face the Briton in Cardiff, Wales, on Oct. 28. In June, the WBA announced it had ordered Yafai to make a mandatory title defense against Ishida.

The 28-year-old Yafai won his first title defense in May against Suguru Muranaka. Yafai has a perfect 22-0 record with 14 knockouts.

Ishida is 24-0 with 13 knockouts.