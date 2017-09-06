Red Sox top Blue Jays in 19-inning marathon

The Red Sox staged their own impromptu Boston marathon and wearily won it, adding a game to their AL East lead on an eventful day at Fenway Park.

Hanley Ramirez hit an RBI single in the 19th inning as Boston outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 in a game that spanned six hours and ended early Wednesday.

It was 1:11 a.m. when Mookie Betts led off with a double and Ramirez followed with a bloop single. The AL East leaders ended a three-game losing streak.

“That was a team win right there,” Ramirez said. “Sometimes it’s not going to be easy. There’s a lot of things in our way, but nothing’s going to stop us from continuing to where we want to go and what we want to be. We want to be a champion.”

About 700 fans stayed until the end to see Boston win the longest game in the majors since July 2016, when Cleveland beat Toronto 2-1 in 19 innings. The Red Sox forced extra innings by rallying for two runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland was 31 years old when his RBI grounder tied it at 2 — he turned 32 when his birthday came at midnight, and celebrated with a win.

Boston increased its division lead to 3⅓ games over New York. But the Yankees still made it a rough day for their longtime rival.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported the Red Sox admitted to Major League Baseball they used an Apple Watch to steal signals from opposing catchers — including the Yankees — and relay them to Boston players. While swiping signs has long been part of the game, using electronic devices to do it is against the rules.

Commissioner Rob Manfred happened to be at Fenway for the game as part of a previously planned visit.

This was the second-longest game ever at Fenway, which opened in 1912. The Red Sox lost to Seattle 8-7 in 20 innings in 1981 — that game was suspended after 19 innings past 1 a.m. because of an American League curfew rule, and resumed about 18 hours later.

The fans who stuck around this time enjoyed an encore of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” in the 14th, then a timely number to start the 19th with the Rolling Stones hit “19th Nervous Breakdown.”

Indians 9, White Sox 4

In Chicago, Jose Ramirez hit two more homers and Austin Jackson also connected as Cleveland beat the White Sox for its 13th straight victory, the longest run by a major league team this season.

Danny Salazar got just two outs in his return from right elbow inflammation, but the Indians’ deep bullpen took over from there. Seven relievers combined for 8⅓ scoreless innings as Cleveland moved within one of their franchise-record 14-game win streak last year.

Astros 3, Mariners 1

In Seattle, Justin Verlander pitched six strong innings and won his Houston debut after Cameron Maybin hit a two-run homer with one out in the seventh.

Verlander (11-8), the 2011 AL MVP and a six-time All-Star who was acquired in a trade with Detroit, allowed six hits and struck out seven. Joe Musgrove threw two innings of scoreless relief and Ken Giles got his 29th save.

Orioles 7, Yankees 6

In Baltimore, Manny Machado hit a two-run homer off Dellin Betances with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, capping a big comeback that lifted the Orioles over New York.

Tigers 13, Royals 2

In Detroit, JaCoby Jones and John Hicks each hit two of the Tigers’ six homers in a rout of Kansas City.

Angels 8, Athletics 7 (10)

In Oakland, pinch hitter Ben Revere lined a go-ahead single in the 10th inning that diving left fielder Matt Joyce just missed, and Los Angeles took over the second AL wild-card spot by beating the Athletics.

Rays 2, Twins 1

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Jake Odorizzi took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in front of a tiny home crowd, helping the Rays top Minnesota.

Pirates 4, Cubs 3

In Pittsburgh, Max Moroff and David Freese each hit an RBI single off Carl Edwards Jr. in the eighth inning as the Pirates rallied past Chicago.

The Cubs, who lead the NL Central, have dropped three straight.

Reds 9, Brewers 3

In Cincinnati, Robert Stephenson escaped threats while pitching into the seventh, and Scooter Gennett hit a three-run homer during the Reds’ five-run rally in the bottom of the inning against Milwaukee.

Nationals 2, Marlins 1

In Miami, Stephen Strasburg pitched six solid innings to help Washington edge the Marlins.

Ichiro Suzuki appeared as a pinch hitter and was 0-for-1 for Miami.

Rockies 9, Giants 6

In Denver, Trevor Story homered and the Rockies beat San Francisco for its 10th straight win over San Francisco at Coors Field.

Phillies 9, Mets 1

In New York, Ben Lively homered and drove in four runs off Mets ace Jacob deGrom, and also pitched seven strong innings.

Norichika Aoki extended his hitting streak to eight games going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. “I was going to swing if saw an easy pitch, ” said Aoki of his double.

“It’s easier when you play every day because it means you have more chances. It has only been a few games so we’ll see how it goes,” he said of his hitting streak.

Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 1 (10)

In Los Angeles, Brandon Drury hit a grounder to third base that scored the go-ahead runs when Justin Turner’s throw home got away, and Arizona beat slumping the Dodgers to equal a franchise record with its 12th straight victory.

Cardinals 8, Padres 4

In San Diego, Jose Martinez hit two home runs, rookie Harrison Bader had three RBIs and Michael Wacha overcame a shaky start to last six innings.

Rangers at Braves — ppd.