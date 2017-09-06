Rugby World Cup match schedule to be unveiled Nov. 2

The match schedule for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan will be announced Nov. 2, exactly two years before the tournament’s final match, organizers said Wednesday.

The organizers plan to unveil the fixtures, venues and details of ticket sales then. So far, the opening match is scheduled on Sept. 20, 2019, at Ajinomoto Stadium in western Tokyo and the final is set to take place at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

Organizers also said the Webb Ellis Cup will be displayed at an event in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward on Sept. 20 this year and there will be exhibits of the championship trophy at various locations in Japan thereafter.