Teen phenom Harimoto moves up to 13th in table tennis world rankings

Fourteen-year-old Tomokazu Harimoto improved his world ranking from 20th to his career-best 13th as the International Table Tennis Federation released the latest list Tuesday.

Harimoto, who became the youngest men’s singles winner on the World Tour at the Czech Open in August, closed the gap on Japanese compatriots Jun Mizutani, who dropped from sixth to eighth, and Koki Niwa, who stayed in ninth place.

The men’s ranking continued to be dominated by powerhouse China, who took the top three spots with Ma Long at the top.

In the women’s ranking, where Chinese players claimed the top four spots, last month’s Bulgaria Open winner Kasumi Ishikawa moved two notches up to fifth for Japan’s highest placing.

Miu Hirano dropped a spot to sixth, and Mima Ito, who beat Ishikawa for the Czech Open title, climbed four places to seventh.