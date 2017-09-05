Police raid house of Brazilian Olympic Committee president

Federal police in Rio de Janeiro are searching the house of the president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee.

An Associated Press photographer saw police at the house of Carlos Nuzman early Tuesday. Authorities did not take questions at the scene.

Police declined comment. A news conference was scheduled for later in the morning.

News portal G1 reported that police were also outside the Olympic headquarters in Rio.

Nuzman, who headed Rio’s successful bid to become the first South American host of the Olympics, was due to be questioned later, Globo television said.

According to the report from Globo, Brazil’s biggest news organization, Nuzman is suspected of taking direct part in bribery of the International Olympic Committee and of acting as an intermediary between bribe givers and takers.

Arrest warrants were issued against two other people, Globo reported.

The Rio Games were generally credited with being a sporting and organizational success, but revelations of massive corruption during the preparations have tarnished the legacy.

In June, former Rio governor Sergio Cabral was sentenced to 14 years prison. He was convicted of bribery and money laundering, including participation in the embezzlement of 220 million reais ($64 million) from public works projects such as Rio’s iconic Maracana Stadium.

The probe into the alleged vote buying, dubbed “Unfair Play,” started nine months ago, police said. Brazil had asked France and the United States for help.

Globo reported that the two people wanted for arrest included businessman Arthur Soares, who won lucrative contracts from Rio’s government in the spending spree ahead of the Olympics. He was reported to be living in Miami.

French and Brazilian authorities have been working on a corruption investigation involving bribery surrounding the awarding of the 2016 Rio Games and the 2020 Tokyo Games.