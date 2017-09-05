Martinez slugs four homers to power D-Backs to 11th consecutive victory

J.D. Martinez keeps doing damage and the Arizona Diamondbacks keep winning.

Martinez tied a major league record by slugging four of Arizona’s six home runs, and the Diamondbacks routed the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 13-0 on Monday night for their 11th straight victory.

“We were part of history,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “You can’t believe it after it keeps happening — second, third and finally the fourth time. It was amazing. J.D. works as hard as anybody at his swing, perfecting his craft, and he deserves that moment.”

Martinez was the headliner on a big night for a couple of Diamondbacks.

Robbie Ray struck out a career-high 14 while helping second-place Arizona to its longest win streak since it also won 11 in a row from June 18-30, 2003.

“He has our number,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He was exceptional.”

Martinez is the 18th player in major league history to hit four homers in a game, and the 16th in the modern era. The team’s six homers tied for the most in Dodger Stadium history by a visitor.

“I felt like it was one of those days,” Martinez said. “I was seeing the ball well and when I was swinging, I was hitting it.”

Arizona grabbed a 2-0 lead on Martinez’s two-run shot off Rich Hill (9-7) in the fourth. Martinez added solo shots in the seventh and eighth innings before capping his power show with a two-run shot off Wilmer Font in the ninth.

Walking to the plate for the last time, Martinez recalled hitting three homers in a game in 2015 and thinking too much about a fourth in his final at-bat. He didn’t get it.

This time, he told himself if a fourth homer was meant to be, it would happen.

“There’s no point trying to force it,” he said.

Martinez has 34 homers this season, including 18 since being traded to the D-Backs from Detroit on July 18. He has six multihomer games in his career, with five coming this season.

The 30-year-old right fielder is still adjusting to NL pitching, too.

“It’s pretty impressive to see a guy go out there and take four really good at-bats and hit four really long balls,” Ray said. “I thought there was no way they were going to throw him something he could hit. But sure enough he got a ball right where he wanted it and he put it in the seats.”

Mets 11, Phillies 7

In New York, Jose Reyes and Asdrubal Cabrera each homered and the Mets ended a four-game losing streak

Norichika Aoki, in his third outing since joining the Mets last weekend, went 1-for-5 with an RBI in his Citi Field debut, stretching his hitting streak to seven games, dating back to Aug. 20, when he was still with the Toronto Blue Jays.

“I felt comfortable playing on that beautiful field. It may be the best ballpark of all the teams I’ve played so far,” said Aoki, who is playing for his seventh team in his six-year major league career and his third this season.

Nationals 7, Marlins 2

In Miami, Washington’s Anthony Rendon drove in four runs, and Daniel Murphy drove in three more.

The Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton hit his major league-leading 53rd home run, with the ball striking a TV camera just over the right-field wall.

Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki had a pinch-hit single in the seventh.

Pirates 12, Cubs 0

In Pittsburgh, Chicago ace Jake Arrieta exited in the third inning with a hamstring cramp, and the hosts routed the NL Central leaders.

Arrieta said he thinks he’ll be able to make his next scheduled start on Saturday against Milwaukee.

Rockies 4, Giants 3

In Denver, Carlos Gonzalez drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, and the Rockies halted a four-game skid.

Reds 5, Brewers 4

In Cincinnati, Billy Hamilton hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Reds over Milwaukee.

Cardinals 2, Padres 0

In San Diego, Carlos Martinez threw a three-hitter and struck out 10, Yadier Molina hit a two-run single and St. Louis beat the Padres for its fourth victory in five games.

Rangers 8, Braves 2

In Atlanta, Elvis Andrus, Nomar Mazara and Rougned Odor homered, Andrew Cashner pitched six strong innings and Texas beat the Braves.

Indians 5, White Sox 3

In Chicago, Jose Ramirez homered again and Trevor Bauer earned his eighth straight win as Cleveland defeated the White Sox for its 12th victory in a row.

Ramirez connected a day after tying the major league record with five extra-base hits, including two homers.

Blue Jays 10, Red Sox 4

In Boston, Steve Pearce had three hits as Toronto sent Red Sox starter Rick Porcello to his major league-leading 16th loss.

Boston fell for the fourth time in five games. Its lead in the AL East was trimmed to 2½ games over the Yankees.

Rays 11, Twins 4

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Corey Dickerson hit his 26th home run and also doubled twice, powering Tampa Bay past Minnesota.

The Twins’ lead for the second wild-card spot was trimmed to a half-game over the Angels.

Angels 11, Athletics 9 (11)

In Oakland, Los Angeles employed an American League-record 12 pitchers on Labor Day, and Kole Calhoun hit a two-run triple in the 11th inning to beat the Athletics.

Astros 6, Mariners 2

In Seattle, Dallas Keuchel pitched effectively into the eighth inning as Houston won its fifth in a row.

Yankees 7, Orioles 4

In Baltimore, Starlin Castro homered and drove in three runs, Didi Gregorius also went deep and New York fueled its playoff push with a win over the Orioles.

After spotting Baltimore an early lead, the Yankees bounced back for their fourth win in five games. New York enhanced its position atop the AL wild-card race and moved within 2½ games of Boston in the AL East.

Royals 7, Tigers 6

In Detroit, Eric Hosmer, Salvador Perez and Alcides Escobar homered for Kansas City, which denied the Tigers with its play in the field at Comerica Park.