Ramirez guides Tribe to 11th straight victory

Jose Ramirez isn’t finished setting records for extra-base hits.

In June, the Cleveland infielder became the first player in modern history to get 14 of them — 10 doubles, a triple and three homers — in a seven-game span.

Sunday, he packed all his damage into one game.

Ramirez tied a major league mark with five extra-base hits, including a pair of home runs that deflected off Detroit outfielders, and the Indians routed the Tigers 11-1 for their 11th straight victory.

“I feel very good right now,” he said through a translator. “It is all about confidence right now.”

In between Ramirez’s big bopping, he went through an 0-for-17 slump while hitting just .235 in August.

“Things like that happen in this game,” he said. “You are going to have bad spells, and you just have to keep working through it.”

Ramirez had three doubles in becoming the 13th player with five extra-base hits in a game. Kris Bryant of the Cubs did it last year, and the previous Cleveland player to accomplish the feat was Kelly Shoppach in 2008.

The AL Central-leading Indians have their longest winning streak since a team-record 14-game run last year. They outscored the Tigers 29-5 while posting their first four-game sweep in Detroit.

Ramirez went 5-for-5, driving in three runs and scoring three. He is hitting .472 with eight homers and 22 RBIs in 15 games against the Tigers this year.

“We haven’t handled him in two years,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

Ramirez hit a strange solo homer in the first. The ball hit the yellow padding on top of the left-field fence, popped straight in the air and bounced off the padding and back into play. As left fielder Mikie Mahtook tried to grab it with his bare hand, he knocked over the fence.

“I’ve never seen a ball hit the padding twice, so when it hit the first time, I thought I could bat it back into play,” Mahtook said. “When it hit again and bounced right back at me, I tried to catch it with my bare hand. Obviously, that didn’t work.”

In the sixth, right fielder Alex Presley reached above the fence for Ramirez’s drive to right. The ball tipped off the end of his glove, hit a safety railing and bounced back onto the field.

“I’ve never seen that in my life, where he hits two homers that don’t go out of the park,” manager Terry Francona said.

Ramirez hit a leadoff double in the eighth and Giovanny Urshela pinch ran. Urshela batted in the ninth.

Ramirez also doubled in the third inning and the fifth.

Josh Tomlin (8-9) returned from the disabled list, giving up one run on six hits in 5⅔ innings.

Chad Bell (0-2) allowed five runs on eight hits over four-plus innings in his first major league start.

Francisco Lindor hit his 26th home run, breaking the Indians’ record for homers by a shortstop set by Asdrubal Cabrera.

The Tigers were missing many of their veterans this weekend. Star Miguel Cabrera is suspended, Victor Martinez is out after surgery and Justin Verlander and Justin Upton recently were traded.

“This is a bunch of young guys facing one of the best teams in baseball and some of the best pitchers in baseball. I’m not at all disappointed in them. The effort was there,” Ausmus said.

Astros 8, Mets 6

In Houston, Cameron Maybin hit a three-run homer, George Springer connected for the second straight day and the Astros swept their weekend series with the Mets.

Norichika Aoki finished 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the Mets.

With his team leading 3-1 in the second, Aoki, who was acquired by the Mets after being released by the Toronto Blue Jays last week, hit an RBI single against his former team to extend the lead at Minute Maid Park.

In the fifth, Aoki, batting second in the lineup a day after hitting leadoff on his Mets debut, drove home another run while reaching on a single, stealing third base and scoring on a bases-loaded walk. He doubled for his third hit of the day in the eighth.

“I used to always bat eighth or ninth with the Astros, so I’m happy with my high spot in the batting order,” said the 35-year-old journeyman, playing for his seventh team in his six-year major league career.

Phillies 3, Marlins 1 (12)

In Miami, Nick Williams hit a two-run single with two out in the 12th inning, and five Phillies pitchers held the Marlins to four hits.

The Marlins fell to 1-6 on their homestand, pushing them to the fringe of the NL wild-card race. Junichi Tazawa (3-4) allowed one run in one inning and was charged with the loss.

Miami’s Ichiro Suzuki was 0-for-1. He also surpassed Pete Rose to set an all-time record in the major leagues for game appearances with 3,563 combined in Japan and MLB.

Padres 6, Dodgers 4

In San Diego, Erick Aybar hit a two-run homer and Jose Pirela also went deep to help the Padres hand major league-leading Los Angeles its eighth loss in nine games.

San Diego won three straight against Los Angeles for the first time since June 2013.

Cody Bellinger hit his 36th homer to break Mike Piazza’s Dodgers rookie record, set in 1993. It came with one out in the ninth off All-Star closer Brad Hand, who got his 15th save.

Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 1

In Denver, Ketel Marte and Brandon Drury homered in Arizona’s three-run sixth, and the Diamondbacks extended their winning streak to 10 games.

It’s the Diamondbacks’ longest winning streak since they captured a franchise-best 12 straight in 2003.

Braves 5, Cubs 1

In Chicago, Max Fried combined with four relievers on a five-hitter in his first major league start, and Atlanta ended the Cubs’ six-game winning streak.

Brewers 7, Nationals 2

In Milwaukee, Domingo Santana homered twice, and the Brewers pulled within a half-game of Colorado for the NL’s second wild card.

Cardinals 7, Giants 3

In San Francisco, Harrison Bader hit a tiebreaking homer in the decisive sixth inning after Madison Bumgarner homered in the bottom of the fifth, and St. Louis gained ground in the wild-card race.

The Cardinals moved within three games of Colorado for the NL’s second wild card.

Pirates 3, Reds 1

In Pittsburgh, Trevor Williams pitched seven scoreless innings and Jordy Mercer hit his career-best 13th homer to lead the Pirates to the win.

Yankees 9, Red Sox 2

In New York, Matt Holliday and Todd Frazier hit back-to-back home runs as the Yankees wore out Chris Sale early and routed the Red Sox, taking three of four games in their final series of the season to make up ground on the AL East leaders.

Rangers 7, Angels 6

In Arlington, Texas, Elvis Andrus hit two of the Rangers’ four homers and Texas took the rubber game of a series with wild-card implications for both teams.

With four weeks left in the regular season, the Rangers are within three games of Minnesota for the AL’s second wild card. The Angels (70-67) are 1½ games back of that playoff spot.

Orioles 5, Blue Jays 4 (12)

In Baltimore, Welington Castillo homered twice for the Orioles, including a game-tying shot in the ninth inning, and Mark Trumbo won it in the 12th with an RBI single.

White Sox 6, Rays 2

In Chicago, White Sox rookie Lucas Giolito struck out 10 in seven sharp innings, and Jose Abreu homered in his return to the lineup.

Royals 5, Twins 4

In Minneapolis, Kansas City’s Lorenzo Cain hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning after a checked-swing call went his way on a close two-strike pitch.

Mariners 10, Athletics 2

In Seattle, Robinson Cano homered and drove in four runs, Andrew Albers took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and the Mariners completed a three-game series sweep.