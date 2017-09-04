Ebinuma named to judo athletes’ commission

Masashi Ebinuma, a two-time Olympic bronze medalist in the men’s 66-kg division, has been appointed a new member of the International Judo Federation’s Athletes’ Commission, the organization said Sunday.

The 27-year-old is one of five judoka who were elected during the just-ended world judo championships to represent their counterparts for a four-year period spanning 2017 to 2020, while the remaining four were chosen by the IJF.

“I hope to make sure that athlete views and voices are heard by the IJF,” said Ebinuma, also a three-time world champion in the 66 kg division.