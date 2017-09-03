Shining Arcs derail Liners for second win of season

Four second-half tries saw NTT Communications Shining Arcs win their second Japan Top League game of the season on Sunday, a 36-10 victory over Kintetsu Liners.

Jumpei Ogura scored a try and kicked three conversions to earn man-of-the-match honors for the Shining Arcs, who improved to 2-1 after an opening loss to Ricoh Black Rams.

The bonus-point win kept the Comms fourth in the league’s Red Conference with 10 points, one point back of Toyota Verblitz. Kobe Kobelco Steelers, with 14 points, lead the conference over defending league champions Suntory Sungoliath on points differential.

Liners cracked open the scoreboard in the 23rd minute on a Kentaro Inami try.

Daisuke Noguchi converted and kicked a penalty in the 36th minute that made it 10-5, but that would be all for Kintetsu. Liners lost their second straight and sit seventh in the eight-team conference.

Willie Britz drew first blood for head coach Rob Penney’s Shining Arcs, when he crossed the whitewash in the 31st minute. A minute after Noguchi’s penalty, wing Ryo Tsuruda scored to make it 10-10, and after that it was all Shining Arcs.

Atsushi Yumoto crossed in the 56th minute and seven minutes later, Hirotomo Ono scored the first of his two tries, with Ogura converting both to make it 24-10.

Ogura failed to convert his own 75th-minute try but slotted over after Ono bagged his second three minutes later.