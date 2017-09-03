Spain blows by Italy to move closer to berth at World Cup

Spain ended Italy’s 11-year unbeaten run in qualifiers with a 3-0 win on Saturday and moved closer to securing a World Cup spot.

The Italians hadn’t lost a qualifier — World Cup or European Championship — in 56 games, since September 2006.

Two first-half strikes by Francisco “Isco” Alarcon and a late goal by substitute Alvaro Morata gave the hosts the important Group G victory.

Isco got the better of Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon from a free kick early in the game, then outsmarted the Italian defense with a low shot just before halftime at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

“It was a great match by Isco,” Spain coach Julen Lopetegui said. “Not only because of the goals, which helped open things up for us. He played well with and without the ball, with great personality.”

The result left Spain in control of Group G with 19 points, three more than Italy, with three games left in European qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Albania is third with 12 points.

Only the group winner automatically qualifies.

Spain’s last loss in World Cup qualifying was in November 1993. Its unbeaten run now stands at 60 matches.

In African qualifying, Algeria may regret the decision to allow Riyad Mahrez to leave the team camp to sort out transfer away from his club team Leicester.

Without its best player, Algeria lost 3-1 in Zambia to remain last in its group. Mahrez didn’t get the transfer he desired.

The defeat to a Zambia team that played most of the second half with 10 men leaves Algeria with little hope of making it to Russia next year.

Marc Wilmots led Cote d’Ivoire to a 3-0 win in Group B in Gabon, in his first competitive match in charge. A second-half goal from Max Gradel and two from Seydou Doumbia took the team back to the top of Group C ahead of Morocco.

In Europe, Andriy Yarmolenko celebrated his 70th international appearance with two first-half goals to move Ukraine to the top of Group I with a 2-0 victory over Turkey.

Despite trailing leaders Croatia and Iceland by two points before the match on Saturday, Ukraine went to the top of the group after Finland beat Iceland 1-0 and Croatia’s game against Kosovo was postponed due to a torrential downpour.