Miyazato falls nine shots back at Portland Classic

Retiring Ai Miyazato shot a par 72 to fall nine strokes off the lead after the third round of the Portland Classic on Saturday, while compatriot Nasa Hataoka’s 70 left her a share of eighth place.

Former world No. 1 Miyazato, who went into the round two shots off the pace, birdied and bogeyed twice each to tie for 14th with six others.

“I played the round with a good feel, but I would’ve liked to improve my score by three at least,” said Miyazato, who won the tournament in 2010. “I wasn’t over par so I don’t think I played that badly.”

The 32-year-old Japanese will call it a career after taking part in the Sept. 14-17 Evian Championship in France.

“The final round will be my last in the United States. I want to enjoy it and play like I always do,” Miyazato said.

Hataoka carded three birdies against a single bogey, sitting eight shots out of first.

“I want to finish in the top five,” Hataoka said.

American Stacy Lewis led with a 7-under 65 with eight birdies against one bogey. Moriya Jutanugarn was in second three strokes behind at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

Ayako Uehara and Sakura Yokomine are tied for 47th with a 4-under 212 total.