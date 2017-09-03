Osaka’s run ends in third round

Naomi Osaka opened her shattered emotions for all to see Saturday after a third-round loss to 418th-ranked Estonian qualifier Kaia Kanepi at the U.S. Open.

The 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 loss left the 19-year-old of Haitian and Japanese descent was wiping away tears following her fifth third-round exit in seven Grand Slam starts.

“I was more emotionally unstable,” Osaka said. “She would be more positive than negative. She didn’t have any outbursts or anything, and I had a lot.”

Asked about her troubles, Osaka began crying and said, “Oh, this sucks.”

Osaka, who eliminated defending champion Angelique Kerber in the first round, could only ponder what might have been.

“I have a lot of regrets. That’s the No. 1 reason I’m so upset, but I can’t really change it now,” Osaka said.

“I don’t think I was playing good at all. I just really wanted to go to the fourth round.”

Osaka confessed she stretched her hopes and dreams after ousting Kerber.

“I think I stressed myself out a little bit after playing Kerber and I just had more expectations with myself,” Osaka said.

“I didn’t play as good. In my match against Kerber, I played really well, and I just didn’t feel the same level my last two matches. Sorry.

“The next Grand Slams, if I happen to beat a really good player, I’m just going to take that one match at a time and just play within myself.”

Kanepi won 6-of-11 break points and denied Osaka on 7-of-12 break chances.

“My serve isn’t supposed to be broken that easily,” Osaka said. “I think my forehands were soft and she was able to attack them. Apparently I played too defensively toward the end. That’s what made the difference.”

There were no tears for Roger Federer, whose back looked just fine, his movement precise, his strokes absolutely on-point. It all added up to a straightforward 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 victory over 31st-seeded Feliciano Lopez in a third-round match that lasted 106 minutes.

“I think,” Lopez said, “he’s OK.”

Federer improved to 13-0 against Lopez and 33-1 in night matches at Flushing Meadows, so perhaps the lopsided nature of this shouldn’t be all that surprising. Still, Federer had acknowledged after edging a cramping Mikhail Youzhny in the second round that a lack of proper practice leading up to the U.S. Open on account of tweaking his back in August meant that his timing was off.

“I needed to get over the fear of the back issue, especially in that first match, the first set,” said Federer. “Then I think the wobble I had in the second round was due to my preparation. I think now I’m just trusting my movement better. My serve is there. My mind is there. I can finally focus on playing tennis and not so much about the past. So it’s nice to be in the present in my mind, looking ahead, thinking tactics.”

Rafael Nadal won earlier Saturday, although for the second match in a row, he needed to shake off a poor opening set that he dropped. Nadal advanced, though, once again figuring things out in the second set and strolling the rest of the way to defeat Leonardo Mayer of Argentina 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 and get to the fourth round.

The aspect that caused Nadal the most consternation was his difficulty converting break points, going 6-for-25.

“I overcame a tough situation today. That’s very positive for me. I am very happy about this,” Nadal said. “I know I cannot play very well always, and not the whole match.”

Top-ranked Karolina Pliskova saved a match point in the second set and came all the way back to get past No. 27 Zhang Shuai of China 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 and get to the fourth round.

“I don’t feel like I’m playing that good again,” said Pliskova, last year’s runner-up in New York, “but I’m still in the draw, actually, so I’m not going to be that sad.”

No. 4 seed Elina Svitolina has a chance to overtake Pliskova in the rankings and stayed in the draw with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Shelby Rogers of the U.S. Another American advanced when 20th-seeded CoCo Vandeweghe outlasted 2012 Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwanska 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.