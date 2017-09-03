Top-ranked Alabama dominates No. 3 Florida State

The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked Crimson Tide.

Damien Harris ran for a touchdown and blocked a punt, and Jalen Hurts chipped in with a scoring pass on a night that basically required the sophomore quarterback to make no major mistakes, leading Alabama to a 24-7 beatdown of No. 3 Florida State on Saturday at Atlanta’s new $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This one was all about the dynamic Bama D.

And those not-to-special teams for the Seminoles.

Alabama picked off a pair of passes by Deondre Francois in the second half, snuffing out any hopes of a Florida State comeback. Throw in a blocked punt, a blocked field goal and a fumble recovery on a kickoff return, and there was really no path to victory for the Seminoles in the first matchup ever between two teams in the top three of The Associated Press preseason rankings.

“The defense did a fantastic job, especially in the second half,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “Special teams was a big difference. It’s good to get a win, but we have a lot of work to do.

“We’ll get better,” he added ominously for the rest of the nation.

No. 11 Michigan 33, No. 17 Florida 17

In Arlington, Texas, Quinn Nordin became the first Michigan kicker to make two 50-yard field goals in the same game, one of them in a go-ahead spurt after halftime, as the Wolverines handed the Gators their first season-opening loss in nearly three decades.

Florida had won 27 consecutive openers, the nation’s longest such streak, since a home loss to Mississippi in 1989.

Michigan trailed 17-13 at halftime before scoring three times in the first six minutes of the second.

Maryland 51, No. 23 Texas 41

In Austin, Texas, Tyrrell Pigrome threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score before leaving with an injury and Maryland spoiled Texas coach Tom Herman’s debut.

Pigrome had to be helped off late in the third quarter after twisting his knee, but freshman Kasim Hill came in and led two fourth-quarter touchdown drives in the opener for both teams.

Maryland led 27-7 in the second quarter, and then held off a Texas rally to snap a 17-game losing streak to ranked opponents,.

No. 4 USC 49, Western Michigan 31

In Los Angeles, Ronald Jones II ran 37 yards for the tiebreaking touchdown with 6:57 to play, and Southern California rallied from a second-half deficit.

Marvell Tell returned an interception 37 yards for a TD with 3:13 to play as the Trojans won their 10th consecutive game despite major trouble from the defending MAC champion.

No 5. Clemson 56, Kent State 3

In Clemson, South Carolina, Kelly Bryant passed for 236 yards and a touchdown and ran for 77 more yards in his first game as the Tigers’ starting quarterback.

No. 6 Penn St. 52, Akron 0

In State College, Pennsylvania, Saquon Barkley had 226 total yards and two touchdowns to lead the Nittany Lions.

No. 7, Oklahoma 56, UTEP 7

In Norman, Oklahoma, Baker Mayfield passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns in one half of action for the Sooners.