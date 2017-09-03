Tanaka has solid day as Yankees beat Red Sox

Masahiro Tanaka pitched a solid seven-plus innings to pick up his 11th win this season as the New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-1 Saturday.

Tanaka (11-10) scattered five hits and issued two walks but held the Red Sox to one run en route to becoming the seventh Japanese hurler to reach 50 victories in the major leagues. He is the fastest among his compatriots to reach the mark, getting there in his 101st game.

The only run Tanaka gave up came with one out in the sixth, when his wild pitch allowed Eduardo Nunez to score from third at Yankee Stadium.

Chase Headley hit a solo homer in the second and Matt Holliday broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run shot in the sixth to put the Yankees ahead. Tanaka was relieved after yielding a hit in the top of the eighth.

“There wasn’t a pitch that was particularly good today but I was able to throw with the ball path and height in mind,” said the 28-year-old right-hander who struck out three in his 97-pitch effort. “There’s no doubt that I’m getting better.”

On getting his 50th win since moving to the majors in 2014, Tanaka said, “It took time because there were periods when I couldn’t pitch well.”

Cubs 14, Braves 12

In Chicago, Rene Rivera hit a grand slam, Anthony Rizzo added a three-run triple and the Cubs held off Atlanta in Jon Lester’s return from the disabled list.

Chicago reliever Koji Uehara was sent to the mound with the Cubs leading 11-6 in the seventh, with one out and a runner on second. He allowed the run to score before putting runners on second and third. Uehara was able to pitch out of the jam with a double play.

“I just have to keep working in situations like this,” Uehara said.

Padres 6, Dodgers 5

In San Diego, Yangervis Solarte homered with one out in the ninth inning, sending the Padres to the victory in the first game of a split doubleheader.

Astros 12, Mets 8

In Houston, George Springer hit his career-best 30th home run and J.D Davis also went deep to help the Astros beat Matt Harvey and New York in their in their first game at Minute Maid Park since Hurricane Harvey devastated the area.

A crowd of 30,319 attended the doubleheader opener. The Astros had moved a home series against rival Texas to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The AL West leaders, who lost two of three to the Rangers, then postponed Friday’s game by a day, allowing players time to work in the community.

Giants 2, Cardinals 1

In San Francisco, Nick Hundley led off the bottom of the 10th with an opposite-field drive to right on a 1-0 slider from Ryan Sherriff (0-1) to lift the Giants to the win.