Miyazato in tie for fourth place after second round at Portland Classic

Ai Miyazato, who will retire later this month, shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to sit two shots off the lead after the second round of the Portland Classic.

Two-time defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada is in first with a 10-under 134 total along with American Stacy Lewis and Chun In-gee of South Korea at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

Miyazato, who started the day three strokes out of first, carded six birdies against a single bogey, improving her total to 8 under to move into a tie for fourth.

The 32-year-old Miyazato is competing at her final event in the United States before calling it a career after the Sept. 14-17 Evian Championship in France.

“I managed to hit some birdies and made few mistakes throughout the round,” said Miyazato, who won the tournament in 2010. “I was able to putt well and finished the day without any stress.

“But I’m only done with the first half of the tournament. I think the competition for me starts from here.”

Nasa Hataoka, who was tied for second only a shot out of first, recorded a 70 with four birdies and a bogey to finish seventh, three strokes off the pace.

“I saw Ai’s score before I started, and I wanted to do well like her,” Hatanaka said. “I wanted to score in the 60s.”

Ayako Uehara carded a 69 with four birdies and a bogey for a share of 38th, while fellowSakura Yokomine had a 71 for 63rd. Mika Miyazato missed the cut after totaling a 3-over 147.