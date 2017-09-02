Aoki to join Mets: source

Outfielder Norichika Aoki is on the verge of joining the New York Mets, an MLB source said Friday.

Aoki began the season with the Houston Astros, but was traded on July 31 to the Toronto Blue Jays. On Tuesday, he was released by Toronto.

The Mets would be Aoki’s seventh club since he moved to the majors in 2012 from the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

The Mets are currently in fourth place in the National League East, 22½ games behind the division-leading Washington Nationals, and though out of postseason contention, are currently lacking in outfielders.

After a trade sent Curtis Granderson to the Los Angeles Dodgers, starting outfielders Michael Conforto and Yoenis Cespedes both went on the disabled list, forcing the Mets to improvise.