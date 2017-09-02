Serena gives birth to first child, a girl

Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl on Friday, according to media reports, prompting an outpouring of delight from fellow professionals, celebrities and fans of the sporting icon.

Williams, who will turn 36 later this month, was admitted to the St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday before going into labor overnight.

There was no immediate confirmation of the birth from Williams’ representatives.

Elder sister Venus Williams described herself as “super-excited” after being informed of the reports concerning the baby as she walked on to the court for her third-round match at the U.S. Open in New York.

However she declined to take questions on the subject in her post-match news conference.

“I’m definitely available to answer questions about tennis. That’s all right now,” Venus told reporters.

Earlier, a producer with the Florida-based WPBF television station cited hospital sources as saying Williams’ daughter weighed in at 6 pounds and 13 ounces (3,090 grams). Celebrity magazine US Weekly cited an unnamed source close to the tennis star confirming the birth.

Media reports said the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, who revealed she was pregnant in April, was induced overnight Thursday.