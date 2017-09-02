Minagawa takes fifth at worlds

Kaho Minagawa finished fifth in the individual all-around on Friday at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, marking the best finish in the event by a Japanese in 42 years.

Russia’s Dina Averina won the gold medal with a 74.700 total, her twin sister Arina (73.450) took silver and Israel’s Linoy Ashram (70.025) settled for bronze. In the all-around, athletes compete on the total score of hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon routines.

Minagawa earned 68.425 points and matched Yoko Morino’s fifth-place finish at the 1975 worlds.

“I was able to perform my routines without losing my concentration,” Minagawa said. “I was able to show my strength in my performances.

“I am a step closer to winning a medal that I aim for. I want to practice harder to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.”