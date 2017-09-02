Players’ union sues over Elliott ban

The NFL players’ union sued the league on behalf of Ezekiel Elliott late Thursday night, seeking to vacate the upcoming ruling of an arbitrator on the appeal of the Dallas Cowboys running back’s six-game suspension in a domestic violence case.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, accuses the NFL’s appeal process of being “fundamentally unfair” because arbitrator Harold Henderson denied a request to have his ex-girlfriend testify at a hearing.

The suit also claims that NFL executives hid information that was favorable to Elliott before he was suspended.