Miller-Uibo completes 200-400 double at finals

Elaine Thompson salvaged her year by storming to victory in the lucrative season-ending 100 meters on Friday after flopping in the world championships.

The 25-year-old Jamaican, who finished a lowly fifth place in the 100 in London, screamed through the finish line in 10.92 seconds, just a hundredth ahead of Ivorian world silver medalist Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

As with all the Diamond League finals this year, double Olympic sprint gold medalist Thompson departs Belgium with $50,000 in her pocket for winning the blue riband event.

Olympic 400 gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas also made up for her relatively disappointing world champs, when she won bronze in the 200 but tied up badly and only finished fourth in the 400 as she went for an ambitious double.

The 23-year-old ran the one-lap race in Brussels, and having surprised the field to win the 200 crown last week in Zurich, stormed to the fastest time of the year to claim victory in 49.46.

Miller-Uibo became just the second athlete to complete the 200-400 Diamond League double since Allyson Felix in 2010.

Croatia’s Sandra Perkovic and Lithuanian Andrius Gudzius repeated their formidable form in the discus, while Kenyans Hellen Obiri (women’s 5,000), Faith Kipyegon (women’s 1,500) and Conseslus Kipruto (men’s 3000 steeplechase) dominated their events.