Irving says trade request about reaching potential

Kyrie Irving, who requested a trade out of Cleveland in July, said Friday that he hasn’t spoken to LeBron James since he joined the Boston Celtics.

But the four time NBA All-Star Irving said there are no bad feelings and that the reason he wanted to end his partnership with the James-led Cavaliers was so he could optimize his game.

“I can’t wait to get on the floor and maximize my potential,” Irving said at an introductory news conference at TD Garden on Friday.

“I just want to be around those incredible coaches and those incredible minds and those incredible individuals. I feel like in doing that, Boston came right at the exact time and it was meant to be that way. I trust in that, and I’m glad to be here.”

The 25-year-old point guard praised his former superstar teammate James, describing his three seasons with James as “awesome” and told reporters that “I learned so much from that guy.”

The Celtics introduced Irving on Friday after the blockbuster trade sent Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick and the Miami Heat’s 2020 second-round pick in exchange for Irving.