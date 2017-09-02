Sharapova into last 16; Cilic out

Maria Sharapova rolled into the last 16 at the U.S. Open by overpowering American teenager Sofia Kenin on Friday, while a wide-open side of the men’s draw lost 2014 champion Marin Cilic.

Former world No. 1 Sharapova, the 2006 U.S. Open winner in her first Grand Slam since serving a 15-month doping ban, downed the 139th-ranked wild card 7-5, 6-2 and moved into a fourth-round clash with Latvian 16th seed Anastasija Sevastova.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Sharapova, who tested positive for the blood booster meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open, reached the round of 16 for the 14th time in 15 slams since the 2011 U.S. Open.

Sharapova, who returned from her ban in April, was snubbed for a wild card in the French Open and injured for Wimbledon but was given a U.S. Open wild card despite playing only one hardcourt tuneup match due to a forearm injury.

The 30-year-old Russian broke Kenin with a forehand winner after 66 minutes to swipe the first set, exchanged early second-set breaks on double faults then broke again in the sixth and last games for the victory.

“She came out and had nothing to lose so I’m really glad I got through,” Sharapova said.

Sharapova blasted eight aces and 38 winners with 33 unforced errors, while Kenin hit only seven winners in the match.

Croatian fifth seed Cilic, idled after Wimbledon until this week due to an adductor strain, was eliminated 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 6-4 by Argentine 29th seed Diego Schwartzman.

“(The injury) played a quite significant part, and just being injured and not being able to keep that good form,” Cilic said.

Cilic’s exit ensured a first-time slam finalist will come from his draw half, which now lacks a top-10 player and has only one slam semi-finalist, American Sam Querrey, who made it in July at Wimbledon.

“Everyone is improving,” Cilic said. “And you have a lot of youngsters coming up that are playing better.”

Prime among them is Canadian teen Denis Shapovalov, who became the youngest man since 1989 into the U.S. Open last 16.

The 18-year-old Israeli-born world No. 69 advanced when Britain’s Kyle Edmund retired with a neck injury with the Canadian leading 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 1-0.

Not since 17-year-old Michael Chang in 1989 had a younger player cracked the fourth round in New York.

“I’m playing my second main draw slam. It’s huge,” Shapovalov said. “It opens up the draw and helps players like myself have a chance.”

Shapovalov will play for a quarterfinal berth against Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta, who ousted French qualifier Nicolas Mahut 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

In other action, ninth seed Venus Williams beat Greece’s 95th-ranked Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-4.

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza needed only 62 minutes to defeat Slovakian 31st seed Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1, 6-1.