Indians sweep twin bill again

The Cleveland Indians are playing so well, they’re piling up wins two at a time.

The AL Central leaders completed their second doubleheader sweep in three days, routing Detroit 10-0 Friday night for their ninth straight victory.

Mike Clevinger pitched six sharp innings to finish off the day-night twin bill against the Tigers. Cleveland won the opener 3-2 on Francisco Lindor’s tiebreaking single in the ninth.

On Wednesday, the Indians beat the New York Yankees 2-1 and 9-4. Cleveland was off Thursday.

“I told these guys that we were going to have to play a lot of baseball in three days whether we liked it or not, so we might as well play well,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

Roberto Perez homered and drove in three runs to back Clevinger (8-5). Perez is hitting .435 (10-for-23) in a seven-game hitting streak.

Clevinger allowed three hits, struck out six and walked one. In three starts against the Tigers this year — all wins — he has given up one run in 18 innings.

“He was great at hitting the corners, but it was Roberto who was keeping him there,” Francona said.

Buck Farmer (3-2) allowed five runs on three hits and three walks in three-plus innings.

“I wasn’t putting away hitters,” he said. “The game started speeding up, and I didn’t control it.”

Geovanny Urshela hit a two-run double in the second. The Indians scored three more in the fourth, two on a single by Perez.

Perez homered to start a five-run sixth.

The opener was tied 2-2 in the ninth when pinch hitter Jay Bruce tripled with one out off Shane Greene (3-3). Lindor then singled through the drawn-in infield.

Dodgers 1, Padres 0

In San Diego, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was sharp in his first start in five weeks, pitching two-hit ball for six innings as Los Angeles edged the Padres to snap its season-high five-game losing streak.

Kershaw (16-2) hadn’t started since July 23, when he was pulled after two innings with a strained lower back that landed him on the disabled list.

The lefty won his career-best 12th straight decision, striking out seven and walking none.

Red Sox 4, Yankees 1

In New York, Doug Fister dominated for seven innings and Boston backed him with three home runs to beat the Yankees and extend their AL East lead.

Orioles 1, Blue Jays 0 (13)

In Baltimore, Jonathan Schoop doubled home Manny Machado in the 13th inning as the O’s outlasted Toronto.

Cubs 2, Braves 0

In Chicago, John Lackey pitched seven crisp innings, Javier Baez’s daring baserunning paid off again and the Cubs beat Atlanta for their fifth straight win.

Brewers 1, Nationals 0

In Milwaukee, Jimmy Nelson scattered three singles and struck out 11 over seven innings, and the Brewers beat Washington.

Royals 7, Twins 6

In Minneapolis, Mike Moustakas homered for the first time since mid-August, Brandon Moss also went deep and Kansas City held off Minnesota.

Phillies 2, Marlins 1

In Miami, Philadelphia was shut out for seven innings by major league newcomer Dillon Peters but rallied for two runs in the ninth and extended the Marlins’ losing streak to five.

Miami pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki struck out in the eighth.

Reds 7, Pirates 3

In Pittsburgh, Adam Duvall drove in two runs to lead Cincinnati over the Pirates.

Rangers 10, Angels 9

In Arlington, Texas, Carlos Gomez scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning on a wild pitch and the Rangers moved up in the AL wild-card race, holding off Los Angeles.

The matchup took 4 hours, 33 minutes, setting franchise records for both teams as the longest nine-inning game in club history.

Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 5

In Denver, Taijuan Walker struck out a career-high 10, Daniel Descalso homered and surging Arizona beat Colorado for its eighth straight win.

Mariners 3, Athletics 2

In Seattle, Mike Leake overcame a shaky beginning to throw seven innings in his Mariners debut, and the hosts snapped a five-game losing streak by beating Oakland.

Rays 3, White Sox 1

In Chicago, Logan Morrison hit his 34th homer and drove in three runs and Blake Snell pitched into the seventh inning to win his third straight decision.

Cardinals 11, Giants 6

In San Francisco, Kolten Wong hit a tiebreaking single during a six-run ninth inning that sent St. Louis over the Giants.

Mets at Astros — ppd.