Everton’s Rooney arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink-driving, British police said Friday.

The 31-year-old Everton striker was reportedly stopped by police near him home outside Manchester early Friday. He has been released on bail and is due to appear in court on Sept. 18.

“The man was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. today, Friday 1 September, after officers stopped a black VW Beetle,” said a police statement.

Police said 31-year-old Rooney “has since been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit.”

He was seen posing in a selfie with cricketer Jack McIver in a bar in the upmarket town of Alderley Edge, near his home, on Thursday.

McIver shared the photo of the pair in the Bubble Room on Instagram at around 10 p.m. that day with the comment: “International Break #legend.”

Rooney is the all-time leading scorer for England’s national soccer team with 53 goals in 119 appearances and for Manchester United. He retired from the national team last month.

Rooney rejoined Everton, his first club, this season after 13 years at Old Trafford.