Tigers trade Verlander to title-chasing Astros

The Houston Astros acquired Justin Verlander in a trade with the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

The right-hander joins the American League West leaders and a rotation that includes Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers.

“He adds a boost to our rotation,” Astros owner Jim Crane said. “He’s been pitching well. We think he’ll give us some leadership. He’s been in the playoffs before and adds a dimension we didn’t have.”

The 34-year-old Verlander, who won the Cy Young Award in 2011, is 10-8 with a 3.82 ERA this season. The Tigers will receive three minor league prospects.