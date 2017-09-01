Rossi breaks leg during training, needs surgery

Italian motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi broke his leg in a crash in training on Thursday to dash his hopes of a 10th world title this season.

The 38-year-old will undergo surgery “as soon as possible,” his Yamaha team announced in a statement.

Rossi was on board an endurance bike when the accident occurred.

“Valentino Rossi was involved in an enduro accident during a training activity close to his hometown (of Urbino) on Thursday,” Yamaha reported.

The team said he had been transferred to a nearby hospital “for a checkup.”

The nine-time world champion in all categories is fourth in this season’s MotoGP standings after 12 of 18 races.