Beathard’s romp leads 49ers in win

The San Francisco 49ers targeted C.J. Beathard as the quarterback they wanted in the NFL draft because of his experience as a pocket passer in a pro-style offense at Iowa.

Beathard showed he can do some damage with his legs, too.

Beathard capped an impressive preseason with a surprising 62-yard touchdown run that helped the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Chargers 23-13 Thursday night.

“That’s exactly how we drew it up,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I probably yelled for him to get down about seven times on the play, but he kept going. It was awkward to watch, but it was cool to see.”

The Niners drafted Beathard in the third round and he justified the move by posting a 107.7 passer rating this preseason. But his most memorable play might have been his run.

Beathard was flushed out of the pocket and began to scramble. He juked safety Dwight Lowery about 17 yards downfield and then outraced the rest of the Chargers to the end zone.

“If I didn’t think I could make that guy miss, I probably would have tried to slide,” Beathard said. “But I felt like I could make him miss and it worked.”

Teammate Joe Staley jokingly offered Beathard an oxygen mask on the sideline, but the quarterback declined.

Beathard’s play this preseason has been a bright spot for the 49ers as he has outperformed veteran Matt Barkley and will likely go into the season as the backup to Brian Hoyer, with the potential to possibly develop into a starter down the road.

The Chargers used the final preseason game to get a long look at their third-string quarterback. Cardale Jones got the start with Philip Rivers and backup Kellen Clemens resting. Jones finished 14-for-19 for 134 yards with one interception on a ball that bounced off tight end Sean Culkin’s hands. Jones led the team to one field goal in eight first-half drives.

“Still a work in progress, but I think I’m light years away from where I was the first day I got here,” Jones said. “I just have to keep getting better and eliminate some mistakes.”

Redskins 13, Buccaneers 10

In Tampa, with every starter, and many key reserves, sitting out on both sides, Washington dominated statistically for much of a preseason finale in which neither team was able to get the ball into the end zone until Josh Harvey-Clemons scored on an interception return with less than six minutes remaining.

Giants 40, Patriots 38

In Foxboro, Massachusetts, Aldrick Rosas hit a 48-yard field goal as time expired, Smith threw a touchdown and New York earned a win over New England.

Jets 16, Eagles 10

In East Rutherford, New Jersey, QB Josh McCown took a shot to his chest from Eagles linebacker Joe Walker after completing a 20-yard pass to Austin Seferian-Jenkins with 7:13 left in the opening quarter, but got up and jogged off the field as New York won.

Browns 25, Bears 0

In Chicago, QB Mitchell Trubisky got an opportunity to start and little chance to show what he can do, completing just two passes for the Bears in a loss to Cleveland.

Jaguars 13, Falcons 7

In Atlanta, rookie Dede Westbrook returned from an injury with six catches for 115 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half, helping Jacksonville down the Falcons.

Dolphins 30, Vikings 9

In Minneapolis, Jakeem Grant caught four passes for 141 yards and a touchdown and Miami routed Minnesota.

Seahawks 17, Raiders 13

In Oakland, Austin Davis threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Lawler with 1:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, and Seattle beat the hosts.

Packers 24, Rams 10

In Green Bay, QB Brett Hundley lowered his right shoulder into cornerback Dominique Hatfield near the goal line and barreled into the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown run to lead the Packers past Los Angeles.

Chiefs 30, Titans 6

In Kansas City, first-round pick Patrick Mahomes II threw for 183 yards and a touchdown as the Chiefs defeated Tennessee.

Steelers 17, Panthers 14

In Charlotte, rookie Joshua Dobbs threw for one touchdown and ran for the winning score as Pittsburgh edged Carolina.

Bills 27, Lions 17

In Orchard Park, New York, Buffalo rookie QB Nathan Peterman finished 9 of 11 for 81 yards as the Bills outscored Detroit.

Broncos 30, Cardinals 2

In Denver, Kyle Sloter bounced back from a sack for a safety and another sack in the shadow of his own goal line to lead the Broncos on touchdown drives of 98 and 96 yards in a throttling of Arizona.

Colts 7, Bengals 6

In Indianapolis, Phillip Walker’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Justice Liggins in the fourth quarter was enough to give the Colts a win over Cincinnati.

Ravens 14, Saints 13

In New Orleans, Marlon Humphrey forced a fumble, broke up a pass and made four tackles as Baltimore beat the Saints.