Nadal beats back Daniel’s challenge, makes 3rd round

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal battled back after dropping the first set Thursday to subdue Japan’s 121st-ranked Taro Daniel and reach the third round of the U.S. Open.

The 31-year-old Spaniard won his ATP-best 51st match of the year 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 over the 24-year-old New York native, who fell to 0-4 against top-10 rivals.

“It’s a very important victory,” Nadal said. “It’s true I didn’t play very well tonight but it’s true I’m through to the third round.”

Nadal, a 15-time Grand Slam champion who captured his 10th French Open crown in June, will face 59th-ranked Argentine Leonardo Mayer on Saturday for a berth in the last 16.

Mayer is 0-3 against Nadal, losing most recently in the third round of his 2014 title run at Roland Garros.

“I didn’t play very well but tomorrow I will work hard to find better feelings because I know I can do much better,” said Nadal, the 2010 and 2013 champion.

The highest-seeded obstacle in Nadal’s path to the semifinals, and a possible first-ever U.S. Open matchup with long-time rival Roger Federer, is Belgian ninth seed David Goffin.

But the tantalizing prospect requires three more wins for each of them.

“All the matches are difficult but especially here as everyone wants to play their best and if you don’t play your best it will be very difficult,” Nadal said.

Daniel, 24, took the first set and traded breaks early in the second with Nadal, serving notice the left-handed legend would have a fight to avoid his earliest ouster on the New York hard courts since the second round in 2004.

But Nadal won the last four games to capture the second set, parlaying forehand volley and down-the-line winners into the key break in the eighth game, and dominated the third set to seize command.

“I was down a set and a break but I had lots of opportunities so if I keep going and working hopefully I will convert those chances,” Nadal said.

In the fourth set, Daniel’s fifth double fault handed Nadal a break and a 3-2 edge and the top seed broke again with a forehand winner in the seventh game, then denied Daniel on two break points in holding serve to advance.

Daniel, who ousted wild card Tommy Paul in five sets in his opener, missed out on his first trip to the third round at a Grand Slam.

Yuichi Sugita, also looking to advance for the first time to the third round of a major tournament, failed in his bid as Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer came from behind to defeat him 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

Roger Federer blamed a lack of proper practice after making an uncharacteristic 68 unforced errors and being forced to go five sets again before coming back to edge a cramping Mikhail Youzhny 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

It is the first time the 36-year-old Federer has played five-setters in both the first and second rounds at a major tournament.

“I knew I was going to maybe struggle early on,” Federer said. “Maybe I struggled more than I would have liked to. But I’m still in the draw, which gives me a chance. I still believe I’m going to pick up my game and become just more consistent because I’m not playing all that bad. It’s just that I’m going a bit up and down in waves throughout the match.”

Given that Federer entered the day with a 16-0 career record against Youzhny and a 16-0 mark in the U.S. Open’s second round, one might have thought that their match would be a mismatch.

Think again.

“He’s also a real man who plays tennis,” Youzhny noted. “He’s not a god.”

What already was a wide-open women’s bracket became more so when 2004 U.S. Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova was upset by 116th-ranked Kurumi Nara 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. The No. 8-seeded Kuznetsova’s exit means five of the top eight women are already gone.

Naomi Osaka powered into the third round, matching her best Grand Slam showing. The 19-year-old, who ousted defending champion Angelique Kerber in her first match, outlasted 90th-ranked Czech Denisa Allertova 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 to reach the last 32.

“(It was) just willpower, because I don’t really think I was playing that good,” Osaka said.

“I felt a little bit stressed because it was my first match after playing Kerber. So I felt a little bit of expectations to win and that’s why I wasn’t playing so well.

She added: “When I was walking down the hall to go to the court for the match I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ The hallway is super long so I started thinking way too much. But at least I won in the end.”