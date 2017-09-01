Lakers hit with $500,000 fine by NBA for tampering with George

New Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka’s contact with Paul George’s agent violated the NBA’s anti-tampering rule and resulted in a $500,000 fine for Los Angeles on Thursday.

The league said a law firm’s independent investigation didn’t find evidence of an agreement or an understanding that the Lakers would sign or acquire George, who was with the Indiana Pacers at the time. George later was traded to Oklahoma City.

“We respect and accept the NBA’s decision regarding this matter,” Pelinka said in a statement. “On behalf of the Los Angeles Lakers, I want to express our regret over this unfortunate incident to both our fans and the NBA.”

The league had warned the Lakers about tampering following comments by president of basketball operations Magic Johnson about George on national TV on April 20.

The league said Pelinka’s contact with George’s agent “constituted a prohibited expression of interest in the player while he was under contract.”

Attorney Adam Streisand, who represents the Lakers, called the investigation thorough and said, “We can assure the fans that the Lakers will be hyper-vigilant going forward to make sure this is never an issue again.”

The NBA’s anti-tampering rule prohibits teams from interfering with other teams’ contractual relationships with NBA players.

Irving bids farewell

Kyrie Irving did not mention LeBron James, now his former teammate, while thanking Cleveland fans after his trade to Boston was finalized.

Irving, who is now officially a member of the Celtics after the teams completed a blockbuster deal that had stalled, posted a lengthy thank-you note and video on his Instagram account Thursday. While somewhat vague about his intentions, the All-Star guard explained some the reasons that led to him requesting the Cavaliers trade him following six seasons — and three straight trips to the NBA Finals.

In a meeting last month with Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert, Irving said he wanted out.

“You understand the magnitude of decisions that you make in your life can affect a lot of people all at once,” Irving said in the more than 4-minute video . “And when you get to that point and you understand that the best intentions for you and ultimately to be in your truth, and find out what you really want to do in your life and how you want to accomplish it — that moment comes and you take full advantage of it.

“And there are no other ulterior reasons other than being happy and to be somewhere you feel like it’s an environment that’s conducive for you maximizing your potential.”

Irving apparently felt it was time to get out from under the colossal shadow cast by James. The pair won an NBA title together — the first for any Cleveland team since 1964 — in 2016, but Irving did not single out James in his video or the accompanying note.

Irving’s comments were his first since the trade, which was initially announced on Aug. 22. He was sent to the Celtics for All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the 2018 first-round pick Boston acquired from Brooklyn.

After the Cavaliers had concerns about Thomas’ hip injury, they asked for more and obtained a 2020 second-round pick from the Celtics, completing the deal.

The Cavaliers selected Irving with the No. 1 overall pick in 2011 after he played in just 11 games at Duke because of injury.