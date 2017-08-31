Phelps’ wife expecting couple’s second child
Swimming legend Michael Phelps, his wife Nicole and young son Boomer are seen during the 2016 Rio Olympics. | AP

/

Phelps’ wife expecting couple’s second child

AP

NEW YORK – Michael Phelps is set to become a father of two.

The 23-time Olympic swimming champion and his wife, Nicole, announced the news on Instagram with the help of their 15-month-old son, Boomer.

Phelps shared a picture of Nicole holding a smiling Boomer and wrote in the caption: “Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it’s a boy or a girl??” Boomer has a big following on his own Instagram account, where another picture showed the smiling boy alongside a positive pregnancy test.

Boomer was born in May 2016, a month before Phelps and the former Miss California USA got married.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Swimming legend Michael Phelps, his wife Nicole and young son Boomer are seen during the 2016 Rio Olympics. | AP

,