Cut by Browns, Haden signs with Steelers

Joe Haden needed a job, a change of scenery and a chance at a Super Bowl.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were more than happy to give the longtime Cleveland Browns cornerback a shot at all three.

The Steelers signed Haden to a three-year contract on Wednesday night just hours after the Browns granted Haden his release.

Haden, a two-time Pro Bowler, gives the defending AFC North champions an upgrade in the secondary in their bid to chase down Super Bowl champion New England.

Haden’s deal has a total value of $27 million, said a person who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because financial details were not released. Initial talks between Pittsburgh and Haden were first reported by ESPN.

The Browns cut Haden earlier Wednesday, breaking ties with one of the few fixtures for a franchise that has spent the entirety of Haden’s seven-year career rebuilding and then rebuilding some more.

They don’t do that in Pittsburgh. The Steelers reached the AFC title game in January only to get blown out by the Patriots, with Tom Brady throwing for 383 yards and three touchdowns.

Pittsburgh made taking a more aggressive approach a top priority and Haden is eager to prove he’s still an elite defender after two subpar seasons marred by injury.

In other NFL news, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict had his NFL suspension reduced from five to three games Wednesday for his egregious hit on a Chiefs running back during a preseason game.

During the second preseason game, Burfict leveled running back Anthony Sherman on a pass play when he wasn’t the intended target. The play wasn’t penalized, but the league can impose fines or suspensions after reviewing plays.

Burfict originally got a five-game suspension but challenged it.