Strasburg sparks Nats past Marlins

Stephen Strasburg was already enjoying one of the best pitching performances of his career when he added another memorable moment: A go-ahead home run.

Strasburg tossed a complete game six-hitter in addition to his fifth-inning shot, Wilmer Difo added a home run and the Washington Nationals defeated the Miami Marlins 4-0 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

“He was determined from the beginning,” Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. “You could tell by the look on his face. He had a great day. It was his day today. He hit, he pitched.”

Washington, which has won four in a row, extended its lead in the NL East to 15 games over Miami.

The Marlins had no answer for Strasburg (11-4), who struck out eight. Strasburg threw 110 pitches. It was Strasburg’s second complete game in 179 starts and his first since Aug. 11, 2013, against Philadelphia.

Strasburg is 1-1 with a 0.86 ERA in three starts since returning from a disabled list stint for right elbow nerve impingement.

“We were pretty much overmatched today,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said. “He had 73 through seven innings, so 10 pitches an inning, basically.”

Marlins left-hander Adam Conley (6-6) made it through the first four innings unscathed before Strasburg launched the first pitch of the fifth to right-center for his second home run this season and third of his career.

“We haven’t had BP in such a long time I really didn’t have high expectations for not having picked up a bat . . . since my start in San Diego (on Aug. 19),” Strasburg said. “I don’t know. Sometimes you’re just lucky.”

Two batters later, Difo connected for his fifth homer of the year.

The Nationals outscored Miami 23-5 during the series, and the Marlins were 1-for-22 with runners in scoring position over the three games.

“Nothing really went right for us as far as getting runs across,” Mattingly said.

Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton, who leads the majors with 51 home runs and has 18 this month, went 0-for-4.

Marlins pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki struck out in the eighth.

Angels 10, Athletics 8

In Anaheim, Mike Trout went 4-for-4 with a homer and scored four times in his return to the lineup, Albert Pujols connected twice and Cliff Pennington hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning to rally Los Angeles past Oakland.

Pujols drove in four runs and scored three. His two homers moved him into a tie with Jim Thome for seventh place on the career list at 612.

Indians 2, Yankees 1 (1st)

Indians 9, Yankees 4 (2nd)

In New York, Trevor Bauer and Ryan Merritt shut down the Yankees’ offense, leading Cleveland to a doubleheader sweep that damaged the Yankees’ chances to win the AL East.

Bauer (14-8) won his career-best seventh straight decision, Jose Ramirez tied his big league high with four hits and the Indians took advantage of Gary Sanchez’s passed ball in a two-run first inning in the opener.

In the night cap, Yandy Diaz hit a two-run single in a four-run first inning against rookie Jordan Montgomery (7-7), and Edwin Encarnacion, Yan Gomes and Francisco Lindor added home runs in a blowout that completed a three-game series sweep and extended the Indians’ winning streak to seven games.

Diamondbacks 6, Dodgers 4

In Phoenix, Paul Goldschmidt homered for the third straight game, Robbie Ray struck out 10 in 6⅔ innings and Arizona handed Los Angeles its first four-game losing streak of the season.

Orioles 8, Mariners 7

In Baltimore, Welington Castillo went 4-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, Jonathan Schoop singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the hosts edged Seattle for their season-high seventh straight victory.

Rangers 8, Astros 1

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Andrew Cashner pitched eight strong innings, Mike Napoli hit a three-run homer and Texas routed Houston in a game relocated to Florida because of Hurricane Harvey.

Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 1

In Toronto, Mitch Moreland delivered a pinch-hit homer and drove in four runs, Hanley Ramirez added a solo blast and Boston beat the Blue Jays to complete a three-game sweep.

Brewers 6, Cardinals 5

In Milwaukee, Domingo Santana and Jonathan Villar homered in the sixth inning, and center fielder Keon Broxton made a leaping catch over the wall for the final out.

Cubs 17, Pirates 3

In Chicago, Kyle Schwarber belted two home runs, Ian Happ and Anthony Rizzo also went deep and the Cubs pounded Pittsburgh.

Twins 11, White Sox 1

In Minneapolis, Jose Berrios tossed seven scoreless innings, Brian Dozier had four hits and Eddie Rosario homered twice as Minnesota defeated Chicago.

Mets 2, Reds 0

In Cincinnati, Rafael Montero took a one-hitter into the ninth inning, and New York held on for a victory that extended its dominance over the Reds.

Tigers 6, Rockies 2

In Denver, Justin Verlander struck out nine over six commanding innings and aided his own cause by driving in his first career run.

Rays 5, Royals 3

In Kansas City, Logan Morrison, Steven Souza Jr. and Adeiny Hechavarria homered to help Tampa Bay beat the Royals for its latest series victory.

Padres 5, Giants 0

In San Diego, Travis Wood homered and pitched into the fifth inning, Jose Pirela also went deep and the Padres blanked San Francisco.

Braves 9, Phillies 1 (1st)

Braves 5, Phillies 2 (2nd)

In Philadelphia, David Freitas lined a go-ahead RBI double for his first career hit, Ender Inciarte had three hits and Atlanta beat the hosts to complete a doubleheader sweep.

Julio Teheran (9-11) allowed one run and five hits, striking out eight in 6⅓ innings.

Inciarte was 3-for-5 with one RBI after going 5-for-5 with four RBIs to lead the Braves to a 9-1 victory in the opener.