Rangers rout displaced Astros

It wasn’t just another night at the ballpark for the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, who can’t stop thinking about everyone back home affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The stands at Tropicana Field were mostly empty, the “home” team dressed in the visitors clubhouse, and the “road” team wore the white uniforms they usually wear at home.

The three-game series that concludes Thursday was moved from Minute Maid Park because of flooding in the Houston area, with the Astros serving as the home team after the Rangers declined a proposal to play the games in Arlington, Texas.

“I thought both teams kind of handled the situation, getting on a plane and flying over here and really getting set up to play a baseball game,” manager Jeff Banister said after the Rangers opened a series moved over 1,600 km to St. Petersburg, Florida, with a 12-2 victory in front of an announced crowd of 3,485.

Choo Shin-soo homered and drove in four runs, backing the strong pitching of Martin Perez, ironically helping Texas move ahead of Tampa Bay in the AL wild-card standings while playing in the Rays’ ballpark.

Adrian Beltre of the Rangers drove in three runs to pass Hall of Famer Ernie Banks for 28th on the career RBI list with 1,637 while Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer off Mike Fiers (8-9).

“We were really motivated to do well for Houston, but looking on the TV with Houston half under water is kind of hard,” Rangers third baseman J.D. Davis, who also pitched an inning, said.

“We played hard. We just came up short. Good for the Rangers,” Davis added. “They had three big innings. There’s nothing much you can do. It’s just baseball.”

It’s only the fourth time in major league history that games have been relocated to neutral sites because of weather.

There’s still been no official announcement on where the Astros will play this weekend’s “home” series against the New York Mets, though it likely will be Tropicana Field. If the team, which begins a 10-game trip after facing the Mets, remains in St. Petersburg through Sunday it will wind up playing 19 consecutive games away from Minute Maid Park.

“Nineteen-day trips are never easy, if that’s what it turns out to be, but it’s also a time when you want to be there with all the chaos going on in Houston,” Astros broadcaster Todd Kalas said. “It’s a very emotional time for a lot of the guys involved. Many of them have family members who have either had to evacuate or are in the process of evacuating, so it’s nonstop communication back home and certainly a lot of concern and fear.”

Nationals 8, Marlins 3

In Washington, Giancarlo Stanton tied a major league record with his 18th home run in August, but Anthony Rendon had four RBIs to send the Nationals past Miami.

Stanton hit a long homer in the first inning off Edwin Jackson (5-3), his 51st this season, to open the scoring following a 26-minute rain delay. His August output matched the mark set by Rudy York with the Detroit Tigers in 1937. Sammy Sosa set the record for homers in a month when he hit 20 in June 1998, and Stanton has two games left this month to catch the former Cubs slugger.

Cubs 4, Pirates 1

In Chicago, Jake Arrieta continued his dominant second half with six innings of two-hit ball, Ben Zobrist homered and the Cubs beat Pittsburgh.

Cardinals 10, Brewers 2

In Milwaukee, Matt Carpenter hit a two-run homer and Luke Voit drove in four runs, backing Luke Weaver’s 10-strikeout night.

Diamondbacks 7, Dodgers 6

In Phoenix, A.J. Pollock hit a two-run homer and Arizona roughed up Rich Hill in his follow-up to a near no-hitter.

Hill (9-6) pitched nine no-hit innings against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, losing the no-hitter and the game on Josh Harrison’s walk-off homer in the 10th.

Reds 14, Mets 4

In Cincinnati, Scott Schebler hit his first career grand slam, and the Reds ended its 14-game losing streak against New York.

Cincinnati hadn’t beaten the Mets since Sept. 6, 2014. The Reds dropped their last eight to New York at Great American Ball Park, where New York is 30-16 all-time — the best winning percentage by any NL team.

Padres 6, Giants 3

In San Diego, Manuel Margot and Jabari Blash homered to back Luis Perdomo’s six innings of solid pitching as the Padres beat San Francisco.

Perdomo (7-8) settled in after his pitch count climbed as he wiggled from jams in the first two innings. Brad Hand handled the ninth for his 13th save.

Rockies 7, Tigers 3

In Denver, Nolan Arenado capped a four-run seventh inning with his 30th homer, and Colorado beat Detroit.

Red Sox 3, Blue Jays 0

In Toronto, Chris Sale and two relievers combined on a four-hitter, Hanley Ramirez hit a solo home run and Boston beat the Blue Jays.

Sale (15-6) fanned 11 in his major league-best 17th double-digit strikeout game.

Orioles 4, Mariners 0

In Baltimore, Dylan Bundy threw a one-hitter for his first career shutout, Manny Machado hit two of Baltimore’s four solo homers, and the Orioles extended their winning streak to six games.

Royals 6, Rays 2

In Kansas City, Whit Merrifield, Jorge Bonifacio and Eric Hosmer homered as the Royals a 45-inning scoreless streak on the way to a victory over Tampa Bay.

Twins 6, White Sox 4

In Minneapolis, Jorge Polanco homered twice and Ervin Santana struck out seven while pitching into the seventh inning, leading the Twins past Chicago.

Eduardo Escobar drove in two runs for Minnesota, which started the day with a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels in the crowded race for the second AL wild card.

Angels 8, Athletics 2

In Anaheim, C.J. Cron hit two homers, including a three-run drive in the first inning, and the Angels beat Oakland.

Ben Revere had two RBIs for the Angels, who have won three of four and are one game behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card.

Indians at Yankees — ppd.

Braves at Phillies — ppd.