Goalkeeper Federici replaces Langerak for Australia’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Australia goalkeeper Mitch Langerak has been replaced by Adam Federici for the World Cup qualifiers against Japan and Thailand, Football Federation Australia announced on Tuesday.

Langerak, Australia’s No. 2 in goal behind Maty Ryan, is to head back to Germany to deal with unspecified club issues at Stuttgart. Federici will arrive in Japan on Wednesday morning in time for the match the following day, and the Thailand game in Melbourne on Sept. 5.

“Mitch has some issues at club level that he needs to resolve,” Australia coach Ange Postecoglou said. “Speaking with Mitch, it was in our mutual interests that he focuses on that at the moment rather than come into camp.”

“Adam is a very experienced goalkeeper and we know we will have three very good options in that position for the upcoming matches. All other members of the squad have arrived in Japan and are fit and ready to play.”