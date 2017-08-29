Blue Jays designate Aoki for assignment

Outfielder Norichika Aoki was designated for assignment to make room on the roster for a pitcher, the Toronto Blue Jays said Monday.

In a corresponding move, reliever Leonel Campos was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo while the 35-year-old Aoki was deactivated after playing just 12 games for the Blue Jays since he was acquired from the Houston Astros on July 31.

“I knew there was always that possibility, but I didn’t expect it to happen today,” said Aoki, who went 3-for-4 with a homer in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

“I’d like to play for another team if that’s an option but it’s not something I can decide on my own, so all I can do at this point is wait,” he said.

Aoki is batting .274 with five homers and 27 RBIs in 82 games this season.