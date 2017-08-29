Apparent heart attack kills Duggan at 67

Former Ireland international Willie Duggan has died at the age of 67, Irish Rugby announced on Monday.

“Sad news today that Ireland legend Willie Duggan has passed away,” the Irish governing body said on Twitter.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. May he rest in peace.”

Duggan, considered one of Ireland’s greatest players, made 41 appearances for his country at No. 8 between 1975 and 1984.

He played all four tests of the British and Irish Lions’ series in New Zealand in 1977, which the All Blacks won 3-1.

He died from a suspected heart attack on Monday.