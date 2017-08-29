Ratelle, Lindros to have numbers retired

The New York Rangers will retire Jean Ratelle’s No. 19 and the Philadelphia Flyers will retire Eric Lindros’ No. 88 this season.

The Rangers will raise Ratelle’s number to the rafters before their Feb. 25 game against the Detroit Red Wings, and the Flyers will honor Lindros before their Jan. 18 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The teams announced the jersey nights on Monday.

Ratelle played parts of 16 seasons with the Rangers and is second their franchise goals list with 336 and third in assists with 481 and points with 817.

Lindros, who won the Hart Trophy as MVP in 1995, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last year. He played 486 of his 760 professional games with the Flyers.