Samardzija tosses three-hit shutout

Jeff Samardzija was about as dominant as a pitcher can be, short of throwing a no-hitter or perfect game.

Samardzija allowed just three singles — two that didn’t leave the infield — in pitching his first shutout since 2015, and Brandon Crawford and Joe Panik homered to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 3-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Monday night.

Samardzija (9-12) struck out five, walked none and faced only two over the minimum.

It was the fourth shutout and ninth complete game for the former Notre Dame wide receiver.

Once Panik hit his two-run shot in the eighth to give the Giants their 3-0 lead, Samardzija knew he’d be going back out for the ninth against a team that pestered him in three previous starts this season.

“It just came down to me going out there and making pitches and not letting two guys get on,” he said. “I wanted to go out there and get some quick innings and then go back out there for the ninth.”

Samardzija frustrated the Padres with his curveball and splitter. “I kind of owed these guys one. They got me the last two times out. It was just one of those things, take a little pride in yourself, going out there and getting after a team that had your number.”

Samardzija threw only 89 pitches in his previous start, when he had a no-decision in a 4-3 loss to Milwaukee. He said he felt fresh going into Monday night, when he threw 102 pitches.

“He really was locked in with everything,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “Great focus out there with every pitch. Just a terrific job against a team that’s been tough on him. He bounced back very well tonight. He just threw a beauty.”

Padres skipper Andy Green agreed.

“He’s thrown strikes all year. You have to give him credit for that. His numbers aren’t great by his standards, but he’s pounded the strike zone all year long. I think probably the difference for me today was his ability to get ahead with offspeed (pitches). He commanded all of his pitches today, it wasn’t just one pitch in the strike zone, it was whatever he wanted to throw, he threw in the strike zone really at any point in time.

“We didn’t do anything to put pressure on him. There were a lot of empty at-bats, but he threw the ball well.”

Crawford homered to right-center off Jhoulys Chacin leading off the fourth, his 12th of the year. Panik hit a two-run shot off the right-field foul pole off Phil Maton with one out in the eighth, his eighth. Crawford was aboard on a single.

Chacin (11-10) had been 3-0 in his first five starts against the Giants this season. He allowed one run and two hits in five innings, struck out three and walked four.

Phillies 6, Braves 1

In Philadelphia, Rhys Hoskins ended his homer streak but did drive in the go-ahead run with a sixth-inning double, Aaron Nola pitched seven strong innings and the hosts routed Atlanta.

Cameron Rupp homered for the Phillies, who have connected in 10 straight games and totaled 21 homers over that stretch.

Rookie slugger Hoskins didn’t go deep after homering in five straight games while becoming the fastest ever to reach 11 home runs, doing it in 18 games and 64 at-bats. His double just inside the left-field line scored Nick Williams to put Philadelphia ahead 2-1.

Royals 12, Rays 0

In Kansas City, the Royals extended their scoreless streak to a franchise-record 43 innings, getting shut out for a fourth straight game against Tampa Bay.

Kansas City hasn’t scored since the second inning of a 3-2 loss to Colorado last Thursday and were blanked three times over the weekend by Cleveland. The 1968 Chicago Cubs and 1906 Philadelphia Athletics hold the major league record at 48 scoreless innings, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Indians 6, Yankees 2

In New York, Corey Kluber outpitched Luis Severino in a marquee matchup of All-Stars, and slumping Jose Ramirez homered twice to power Cleveland past the hosts for their fifth straight victory.

Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5

In Toronto, Christian Vazquez had four hits, including a two-run home run, Eduardo Nunez added a solo shot and Boston edged the Blue Jays, snapping a four-game skid.

Cubs 6, Pirates 1

In Chicago, Mike Montgomery pitched six-hit ball into the eighth inning and helped himself at the plate, leading the Cubs to the win.

Nationals 11, Marlins 2

In Washington, Max Scherzer overpowered Giancarlo Stanton, and Howie Kendrick hit a three-run triple as the Nationals beat Miami.

Marlins pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki popped out in the fifth.

Tigers 4, Rockies 3

In Denver, Nicholas Castellanos rapped out three hits, including a two-run triple, and Jordan Zimmermann rebounded from early trouble to help Detroit beat Colorado.

Orioles 7, Mariners 6

In Baltimore, Adam Jones belted a milestone home run and Welington Castillo had three hits and two RBIs in the Orioles’ fifth straight victory.

Jones’ solo home run in the fifth inning gave him 25 for a Baltimore-record seventh consecutive season. He shared the mark of six with Cal Ripken Jr.

Angels 3, Athletics 1

In Anaheim, Andrew Heaney struck out a career-high 10, Martin Maldonado had three hits and scored twice and Los Angeles beat Oakland.