Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota came up short in their bid on Sunday to win Japan’s first gold at the World Badminton Championships in 40 years, losing to China’s Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan in the women’s doubles final.

Fukushima-Hirota lost 2-1 (21-18, 17-21, 21-15), settling for silver in the pair’s first appearance at the worlds.

Etsuko Toganoo and Emiko Ueno won Japan’s last gold at the competition in the women’s doubles at the inaugural championships in 1977.