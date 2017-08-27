After stint on DL, Darvish ready for return to mound

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Yu Darvish said Saturday the sore lower back that landed him on the 10-day disabled list is no longer an issue and he is ready to make his next scheduled start on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“None at all,” Darvish said, when asked if he had any concerns with his back. “All I have to do is focus on getting ready for the next start.”

Darvish worked up a sweat at Dodger Stadium, taking batting practice ahead of what will be his fourth appearance for the Dodgers. He has won both his decisions for the team with the best record in the majors.

Since being placed on the DL a week ago, the former Texas Ranger worked a couple of bullpen sessions with pitching coach Rick Honeycutt, who helped Darvish lower his elbow — something the right-hander himself had been concerned with.