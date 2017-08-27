Inter Milan’s Nagatomo limps off pitch with hamstring pain

Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic could be in for a selection headache for the World Cup qualifier against Australia after defender Yuto Nagatomo asked for his own substitution in Inter Milan’s 3-1 win at Roma on Saturday.

Nagatomo, who has been called up for Thursday’s Australia game at Saitama and the Sept. 5 away tie to Saudi Arabia, started against Roma but felt discomfort in his left leg and had to be replaced in the 56th minute.

Nagatomo said he did not immediately know how serious the injury was and that he would have the national team medical staff examine it after he arrives in Japan on Monday.

“My hamstring tightened up,” he said. “I’ll head home and talk things over with the doctor.”