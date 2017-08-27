Ichiro breaks team mark for pinch-hits in year

Ichiro Suzuki singled to set a new single-season team record of 22 pinch-hits in the Miami Marlins’ 2-1 walk-off victory over the San Diego Padres in 11 innings Saturday.

Junichi Tazawa (3-3) picked up the win after keeping the visitors scoreless in the 11th, striking out one and allowing one hit as the Marlins triumphed for their third straight game.

With the game tied 1-1 in the seventh, Ichiro pinch hit for reliever Brian Ellington with no outs and Miguel Rojas on first. His line drive to left put him and Rojas on the corners but Miami could not score.

In the bottom of the 11th, Rojas hit a game-ending RBI sacrifice fly with one out and Derek Dietrich on third.

“It’s better than not having one,” Ichiro said of his new record.

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old had tied Ross Gload, who had 21 pinch-hits in 2009, with a tiebreaking three-run home run.

Asked if he has been able to adjust to pinch-hitting, Ichiro said, “I’m now in the process of doing that. I might be able to find what it takes in the near future.”

Tazawa took the mound as the Marlins’ fourth and final reliever and didn’t give up a run for his third consecutive game.

“The relievers were all doing well, so I wanted to follow suit,” he said.

The Miami bullpen held the Padres to three hits in five innings combined after starter Odrisamer Despaigne surrendered one run on three hits and two walks over six innings.

Cubs 17, Phillies 2

In Philadelphia, Anthony Rizzo and Tommy La Stella homered twice and Kyle Hendricks pitched seven strong innings as Chicago easily overcame another home run from Phillies rookie Rhys Hoskins.

Hoskins has 10 home runs in his first 17 games, the fastest a player has reached double digits in major league history.

Nationals 9, Mets 4

In Washington, Adrian Sanchez drove in three runs, including an RBI single moments after he took a pitch to the chest while trying to bunt, and made a diving play to help the Nationals beat New York.

Pirates 1, Reds 0

In Cincinnati, Gerrit Cole ended his career-long futility against the Reds by hitting a solo homer and pitching seven innings for Pittsburgh.

Cole (11-8) was 0-6 against Cincinnati in nine starts, including a loss earlier this season. He gave up five hits, didn’t walk a batter and fanned six.

Brewers 3, Dodgers 0

In Los Angeles, Zach Davies pitched seven dominant innings for his second scoreless start against the Dodgers this season, and Orlando Arcia hit a two-run homer for Milwaukee.

Diamondbacks 2, Giants 1

In Phoenix, A.J. Pollock and J.D. Martinez homered off San Francisco ace Madison Bumgarner, and that was enough for the Diamondbacks.

Rockies 7, Braves 6

In Atlanta, Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth inning off Arodys Vizcaino, and Colorado held on to beat Atlanta.

Cardinals 6, Rays 4

In St. Louis, Tommy Pham slugged a two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Cardinals rallied to beat Tampa Bay.

Orioles 7, Red Sox 0

In Boston, Kevin Gausman pitched four-hit ball into the eighth inning, Tim Beckham hit a three-run homer and Baltimore routed the Red Sox for the second straight day.

It was the third straight win for the Orioles, who pounded Boston 16-3 a night earlier.

Yankees 6, Mariners 3

In New York, Greg Bird reached base three times in his long-awaited return to the Yankees’ lineup and Jacoby Ellsbury homered and drove in four runs, leading Sonny Gray and New York over Seattle.

Gray (8-8) struck out nine in seven innings and allowed one run on three hits, including a homer by Carlos Ruiz. It was the 11th straight start Gray hasn’t permitted more than two earned runs, the best string by anyone in the majors this year.

Blue Jays 10, Twins 9

In Toronto, Josh Donaldson had three hits, including a two-run homer, Kendrys Morales added a solo shot and the hosts withstood a late rally by Minnesota.

Max Kepler hit a grand slam and Eduardo Escobar had a two-run drive for the Twins.

Athletics 8, Rangers 3

In Oakland, Chad Pinder homered twice to help the Athletics top Texas, ending Cole Hamels’ five-game win streak.

Hamels (9-1) left a game trailing for the first time all season. He was nicked for six runs and nine hits in 4⅓ innings, matching his shortest outing of the year.

Indians 4, Royals 0

In Cleveland, Mike Clevinger pitched six sharp innings and rookie Bradley Zimmer made a sensational catch in center field before ending Jason Hammel’s bid for a perfect game in the sixth.

Angels 7, Astros 6

In Anaheim, Andrelton Simmons belted a three-run homer in the eighth inning and Los Angeles rallied late from five runs down.

Tigers 6, White Sox 3

In Chicago, Justin Upton and Miguel Cabrera hit back-to-back homers in Detroit’s three-run third inning, sparking the Tigers to a rainy win against the hosts.