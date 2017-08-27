United continues impressive start with win

Three wins out of three for Manchester United, just like the start of last season. No wonder Jose Mourinho is so restrained this time around.

Instead of the fast start laying the foundations for an English Premier League title challenge, United faded after its trio of successes last August and — with far too many draws — slumped over the line in sixth place.

“I’m not getting carried away,” Mourinho said on Saturday after the 2-0 victory over Leicester.

Elsewhere, Raheem Sterling came to Manchester City’s rescue with a stoppage-time winner in a frenzied finale at Bournemouth, as City escaped with a 2-1 victory.

While City has collected seven points out of a possible nine, Bournemouth slumped to a third consecutive loss.

Crystal Palace and West Ham are also winless. Palace was beaten by Swansea 2-0, while West Ham lost at Newcastle 3-0.

Newcastle picked up its first points along with fellow newcomer Brighton, which drew with 10-man Watford 0-0. Huddersfield extended the unbeaten start to its first Premier League campaign by playing Southampton to a scoreless draw.

While Mourinho may not be getting carried away, United has its swagger back.

That much was clear as Leicester’s resistance was battered, even though the victory relied on goals in the last 20 minutes from substitutes Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini.

“The difference is the quality of our football,” Mourinho said. “The team is playing very well and I’m very confident. We are comfortable on the ball and dangerous on the counterattack. But nine points after three matches is nothing different for us because we did that last season.”

What Mourinho sees is a team more comfortable in possession and threatening when launching counterattacks. United wasn’t even subdued by Romelu Lukaku’s penalty being saved early in the second half by Kasper Schmeichel.

“When you miss a penalty with half an hour to go,” Mourinho said, “usually there is a little collapse or at least a gray period in the game.”

Like in one of last season’s 15 draws, at home to Bournemouth.

“After the penalty, we were emotionally in trouble,” Mourinho recalled of the March draw, “and this time we missed a penalty and we weren’t emotionally in trouble. We kept playing and then I made the changes to intensify the dynamic in attack and to bring on Marcus.”

Heading into the international break, United has collected a maximum nine points without conceding.

“If I have to choose a word to describe my team, I would have to say, ‘solid,’ ” Mourinho said. “All the players are motivated. They are on the bench waiting for a chance.”

That depth of resources in reserve on the bench sets United apart from some title rivals.

“It doesn’t matter if they play from the beginning, if they come from the bench,” Mourinho said. “The group is solid, very, very friendly in between games and (there’s) great empathy.”

The day was tougher for City, which recovered after falling behind when Charlie Daniels spectacularly struck into the roof of the net from a tight angle. Gabriel Jesus leveled in the 21st minute, but it took until Sterling’s late deflected strike for City to prevail.

The team’s relief was clear in the wild celebrations deemed excessive by the referee. Having already been booked, Sterling saw red after receiving a second yellow card.

“If you cannot celebrate with the fans the best solution is not to invite the fans,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “You can imagine how happy he is, how happy the fans are.”