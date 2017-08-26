Patriots win but lose Edelman

The New England Patriots may have a new challenge to overcome when they begin defending their Super Bowl title in less than two weeks.

Julian Edelman, who led the team in receptions and yards receiving last year, limped off the field with an injured right knee early in New England’s 30-28 victory over the Detroit Lions on Friday night.

The preseason victory may have been costly.

Edelman was injured as he was tackled by safety Tavon Wilson, a former teammate, after having three receptions for 52 yards in a four-play stretch. He was evaluated in a blue tent behind his team’s bench briefly before being taken to the locker room on a cart and getting ruled out for the game.

Edelman was hurt on the opening possession that ended with Tom Brady throwing his first of two touchdown passes to Chris Hogan.

“We’ve got great chemistry together, and he’s an incredible player,” Brady said. “But someone will have to step up.”

Brady was 12 of 15 for 174 yards with two TDs and an interception. He helped the Patriots take a 24-0 lead late in the first quarter and the 40-year-old, five-time Super Bowl champion was in midseason form.

“He’s as good as they come,” Detroit coach Jim Caldwell said. “He gets the ball out quickly. He makes good decisions. He’s an unusual guy. There hasn’t been anybody who has stopped him since he has been in this league.”

Matthew Stafford threw a 23-yard TD pass to Marvin Jones late in the first half and an 18-yard pass to Dwayne Washington for another score early in the third against New England’s backups.

Seahawks 26, Chiefs 13

In Seattle, Kansas City running back Spencer Ware’s right knee injury might not be as bad as first feared.

Ware sprained his right knee and was carted off the field in loss to the Seahawks. But Kansas City coach Andy Reid said after the game that X-rays came back negative and that Ware would have an MRI to further access the damage Saturday.

It was optimistic news for what appeared to be a major injury.

“We’ll just see how that turns out,” Reid said.

Russell Wilson was again brilliant for Seattle, throwing for 200 yards and a touchdown, but his performance was secondary to the injury suffered by Ware and the impact it could have for the Chiefs.

In other NFL news, The San Francisco 49ers have released outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks after eight seasons with the team.

The Niners cut Brooks on Friday because they determined he would not make the roster and wanted to give him a head start on finding a new team.