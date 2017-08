Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick, a top draft pick whose career crashed on his conviction of charges related to dog fighting, will work for FOX Sports as a commentator this season.

The network will formally announce Sunday that Vick will serve as a studio analyst for “FOX NFL Kickoff,” the show that leads into “FOX NFL Sunday,” USA Today reported Friday.

The 37-year-old former Falcons quarterback will also make regular appearances on FS1 studio shows as part of his new job.