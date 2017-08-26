MLB bans Cabrera 7 games for fight

Two of baseball’s biggest hitters were suspended Friday after taking some menacing swings with their fists.

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera was banned seven games and New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez got barred four games for their actions on a fight-filled afternoon on Thursday at Comerica Park.

Also suspended were Tigers reliever Alex Wilson (four games), New York catcher Austin Romine (two games) and Detroit manager Brad Ausmus (one game).

All four players were appealing and remain eligible until the process is complete.