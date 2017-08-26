Without rematch, Yamanaka to retire

Shinsuke Yamanaka will hang up his gloves unless a rematch with newly crowned WBC bantamweight champion Luis Nery is proposed, Teiken Gym president Akihiko Honda said Friday.

Honda wants a rematch between the 34-year-old Yamanaka, who was denied a Japanese record-equaling 13th straight title defense earlier this month, and Nery, who is undergoing a doping investigation, saying a rematch is the only option that would stop him from retiring.

Honda and Yamanaka are awaiting a WBC ruling after Nery’s failed drug test in July.